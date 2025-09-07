RUSSIAN ATTACK SPARKS FIRE AT UKRAINES GOVERNMENT BUILDING IN KYIV

A fire broke out on the top of an administrative building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district after a Russian attack on the city, Timur Tkachenko, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday on social media.



Reuters' witnesses saw thick smoke rising from the main building of the Ukrainian government.



The roof and upper floors of Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building, the seat of the government in Kyiv, were damaged in a Russian strike early Sunday, the prime minister said.



"The roof and upper floors were damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted on Telegram.









