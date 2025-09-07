Italian vessels prepare to join Global Sumud Flotilla challenging Gaza blockade

Preparations are underway in Italy for vessels that will join the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail from Spain on Aug. 31 to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza.

Maria Elena Delia, spokesperson for the flotilla in Italy, said the departure date for the Italian boats has been adjusted—not due to technical problems, but to allow the vessels from different countries to meet up.

"The Spanish boats are heading to Tunisia, with some already arriving. They will join our vessels and those coming from Greece," Delia told Anadolu in Sicily.

She explained that instead of waiting at sea, the Italian boats opted to remain docked at ports across Sicily.

"Our choice was either to set sail and wait at sea for days or stay on land. We chose to remain ashore to avoid wasting fuel, which is costly, and to continue training all participants—activists, journalists, and politicians—who will be on board," she said.

Delia noted that the time ashore allowed crews to receive further training.

"This includes legal guidance on what to expect if the Israeli navy intervenes. We want to stress that our actions are within the framework of international law, and we want to be very clear about the limits within which we are operating."

A significant part of the training focuses on nonviolent resistance.

"We draw from the philosophy of passive resistance, first laid out by Mahatma Gandhi and adopted by many movements throughout history. If faced with psychological, verbal, or even physical provocation, we will not respond.

"We will remain calm and still. We emphasize this because if anything happens, it will happen to unarmed, peaceful people trying to deliver aid to Gaza," she said.

'GAZA HAS BEEN CONSUMED BY GENOCIDE FOR NEARLY 2 YEARS'



"Our sole aim is to create a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to Gaza," Delia continued.

"Let us not forget that Gaza has been consumed by genocide for nearly two years. This has been recognized by competent legal bodies around the world.

"We also want to send a political message: civil society from more than 45 countries refuses to remain silent, even while governments and institutions do nothing, maintain trade with Israel, and continue sending it weapons—including our own Italy—despite the International Court of Justice declaring that war crimes and genocide have been committed, without any sanctions being applied."

Delia expressed gratitude for the support they have received, saying the movement aims to uphold the rule of law and help Palestinians gain the same rights others enjoy.

'WE ARE JUST BEGINNING, AND WE WILL NOT STOP'



The Italian spokesperson acknowledged the risks ahead.

"We are setting out to reach Gaza, but we do not know if we will succeed. Previous missions, such as those by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, were blocked by Israel. Boats were seized, and participants were detained—not arrests, but abductions in international waters.

"The same could happen to us. But this time the flotilla is much larger, with around 50 vessels and hundreds of participants. From Italy alone, about 200 people from different nationalities are taking part."

Whether or not they manage to deliver food and medicine, she said, the flotilla has already created a movement.

"We are just beginning, and we will not stop. If we reach Gaza, it will set a precedent. We will keep pressing for official humanitarian corridors to be opened and for the Rafah crossing to remain accessible."

Delia also highlighted a significant upcoming UN meeting, where the recognition of the state of Palestine will be on the agenda.

"Many states have already recognized Palestine. It may seem like a symbolic step, but in politics, symbols carry great weight. That is why we are also sailing to demand recognition of Palestinian statehood. The strength of this movement has surprised even us."