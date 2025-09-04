Venezuela accuses US of faking ‘drug ship attack’ video

Venezuela on Wednesday rejected as fabricated a video presented by US President Donald Trump that allegedly showed an attack on a drug-laden ship off the country's Caribbean coast.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello told state broadcaster VTV the footage appeared to be AI-generated and was being used by Washington to manipulate public opinion.

"This is the latest fabrication by the US. They want to destroy the Bolivarian revolution with lies. The White House uses drug trafficking as an argument to justify military intervention," Cabello said.

He criticized US claims that 11 people were killed in the operation. "They proudly announce they killed 11 people. This is a very sensitive issue. What about the right to defense? Some things are not clear. Doubts are emerging, but answers are not yet visible."

Cabello also announced new training programs for volunteers joining the National Bolivarian Militia and upcoming military drills. "Here, national unity is essential for defending our homeland. Our brothers have stood on the frontlines as they should, and we are there too," he said.

Trump earlier said US forces sank a ship departing Venezuela with drugs on board, killing 11 people.





-RISING TENSIONS BETWEEN US AND VENEZUELA

The latest dispute comes amid heightened tensions between Caracas and Washington. Trump previously signed an executive order calling for greater military use against Latin American drug cartels.

The US has long accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading the Cartel de los Soles drug network. On July 25, the US Treasury designated the group as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" organization.

On Aug. 8, Washington doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction from $25 million to $50 million.

Maduro responded on Aug. 18: "We defend our seas, our skies, and our land. No empire can touch Venezuela's sacred territory or South America's sacred lands."

Following Trump's orders, a US naval group including seven warships and a submarine was dispatched to Caribbean waters near Venezuela on Aug. 28.





