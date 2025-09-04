US designates 2 Ecuadorian gangs as foreign terrorist organizations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at a press conference at the Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, 04 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday designated two Ecuadorian gangs, Los Lobos and Los Choneros, as foreign terrorist organizations in the Trump administration's latest effort to combat drug cartels.

Vowing more action against the "vicious animals" in organized crime, Rubio told a news conference in Quito that the step allows Washington to target the members' assets, banking accounts and boost intelligence cooperation with Ecuador.

"This administration is confronting it like it's never been confronted before," he said.

State Department's spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the gangs "have attacked and threatened public officials and their families, security personnel, judges, prosecutors, and journalists in Ecuador.".

He noted the leader of Los Choneros, Fito Macias, was extradited to the US in July.

"The United States, in partnership with Ecuador and its President Daniel Noboa, will continue to protect our two nations by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding drug cartels' terrorism and criminal activity," he said.

Rubio also announced nearly $20 million in US security assistance, including drones for Ecuador's navy.

"This is the beginning of what we can do together," he said.