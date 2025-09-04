ZELENSKY SAYS PUTINS INVITATION TO MEETING IN MOSCOW MEANS IT WILL NOT HAPPEN

Zelensky says Putin's invitation to meeting in Moscow means it will not happen

In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for negotiations, Ukrainian President Zelensky said on Thursday that "if you want the meeting to not happen, you should invite me to Moscow."

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, following a meeting of the so-called "coalition of willing," a group of countries willing to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Zelensky said the US mediators informed him about Putin's invitation.

"Our American partners told us that Putin invited me to Moscow, and I believe that if you want to avoid a meeting, you should invite me to Moscow," he said.

However, he also said the fact that the issue of organizing a meeting arose was "not bad."

"Russia has started talking about a meeting, which is already not bad. But, so far, we do not see their desire to end the war. And adult leaders should come out of a meeting of this level with some kind of result, preferably the end of the war," he said.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would be willing to meet with Zelensky if he visits Moscow.

"I have never refused this, provided the meeting is well-prepared and can lead to some positive potential outcomes," Putin said. "(US President) Donald (Trump) asked me if I could possibly arrange such a meeting. I replied that yes, it's possible. Ultimately, if Zelensky is ready, let him come to Moscow-then the meeting will take place."

Speaking about the security guarantees for Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader said enhancing Ukraine's military was the most crucial among them.

Negotiations in Paris covered strengthening air defenses, weapon supplies, financing the Ukrainian defense industry, and deploying foreign troops on Ukrainian territory, he further stated.

"Among the security guarantees that we see, membership in the European Union represents essential economic, political, and geopolitical security assurances for us. Therefore, within our approach, this is an important point that has been singled out into a separate clause," he said.

Zelensky called European weapons manufacturing capacity "inadequate," urging larger volumes and faster delivery times.

After the meeting in Paris, the heads of European countries held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, who reportedly demanded that Europeans stop buying Russian oil and intensify economic pressure on China.