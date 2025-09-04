Türkiye rejects mention of its name in Israeli media reports on assassination plot against Israeli minister

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation on Thursday said that the mention of Türkiye's name in reports by certain Israeli media outlets regarding an alleged assassination plot against an Israeli minister is the product of a deliberate disinformation campaign.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the center said: "The mention of our country's name in reports by certain Israeli media outlets regarding an alleged assassination plot against an Israeli minister is the result of a deliberate disinformation campaign targeting Türkiye."

The statement emphasized that the matter, which was presented in Israeli media as a new development, is in fact related to an incident that took place eight months ago.

"Moreover, the detained individuals' statements confirming that they had no connection whatsoever with Türkiye have been verified by Red Cross officials. The primary aim of this news is to create a misleading and intentional perception against Türkiye in the international arena, thereby undermining Türkiye's policy on Palestine. We strongly urge the public and relevant authorities not to give credence to these disinformation and black propaganda efforts targeting Türkiye," it said.