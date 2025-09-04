GENOCIDE IN GAZA EXPOSES EUROPES FAILURE TO ACT AND SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE: TOP EU OFFICIAL

'Genocide in Gaza exposes Europe's failure to act and speak with one voice': Top EU official

European Commission's Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera on Thursday called Israel's war on Gaza "genocide" and criticized Europe's inability to act with unity on the matter.

"The genocide in Gaza exposes Europe's failure to act and speak with one voice, even as protests spread across European cities and 14 UN Security Council members call for an immediate ceasefire," Ribera told students in her address at the Sciences Po university in Paris.

Answering a student's question on the issue, Ribera stressed that the Gaza war is a "real test, not only for Europeans but for the world as a whole."

Ribera voiced frustration over the EU's inability to respond decisively, but urged continued efforts to press for peace.

"It is very frustrating to see that we still have difficulties to come up in a united manner, and I am among those feeling this frustration," she said.

The executive vice president added that despite slow progress, "we should manage to keep on working, not to accept frustration, but to keep on fighting for the ceasefire, for the liberation of hostages, for the protection of civilians and the media, and for the recovery of what should be normal life for the people."

While this marks the strongest condemnation yet from an EU official, the European Commission itself does not officially define the Gaza war as "genocide."

Israel has killed more than 63,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, damaged or destroyed most buildings in the enclave, and forced multiple migrations. A global hunger monitor says parts of the enclave are now suffering from famine.