Zelensky calls for 'real steps' to combat Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States, Europe, and the wider world to take stronger, more decisive measures against Russia over its ongoing invasion.

"This war won't stop with political statements; Real steps are needed," Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Saturday after more mass attacks overnight, including on the south-eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya.



Specifically, Zelensky called for tough tariffs to be imposed on countries that buy oil and gas from Russia and thereby finance Moscow's military operations. The president was evidently referring to countries such as China and India, which he did not name.



Further sanctions were needed to target Russia itself in the banking and energy sectors, he stressed.



Zelensky lamented the fact that Russia had shown through its recent attacks with missiles, drones and cruise missiles that it "once again shows its utter disregard for words."



"We count on real action," Zelensky said, adding that it was abundantly clear that Moscow had used the time given by the West to prepare talks between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents to organize new attacks.



A meeting between Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to agree an end to the conflict, as requested by US President Donald Trump, is not yet in sight.



Zelensky is willing to meet already, but Russia insists that a peace agreement must first be negotiated at the expert level. Moscow therefore sees a meeting between the two presidents as the conclusion of peace negotiations, at the point when an agreement is to be signed.



The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that Western sanctions cannot end the war.











