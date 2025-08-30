WELL SEND HIM BACK: BAYERN CONFIRM COLLAPSE OF JACKSON DEAL

'We'll send him back': Bayern confirm collapse of Jackson deal

Bayern Munich on Saturday evening confirmed that a proposed loan deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson had collapsed after the English club called off the deal.

Jackson arrived in Munich on Saturday set to sign a season-long loan with the German champions, who had an option to buy the player.

But an injury to Chelsea forward Liam Delap in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham meant the London club recalled the Senegal striker from Germany before he put pen to paper.

Speaking after Saturday's 3-2 win at Augsburg, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed to reporters the deal was off.

"Chelsea informed us that they would like the player back after we agreed yesterday.

"The situation now is that the lad is here in Munich, but we are sending him back."

Jackson's agent had earlier insisted on social media that his player was not returning to Chelsea.

"We're not going back. The plane doesn't go backwards: Munich."

The German champions were looking for additional support up front for striker Harry Kane, having lost forwards Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller and Mathys Tel in the summer.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca suggested he expected Delap to miss six to eight weeks.

"When you have two strikers, it's enough. When one of them is injured for different weeks, probably it's not enough," Marseca said.

