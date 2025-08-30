HUNDREDS EVACUATED AS FIRE ERUPTS AT MAJOR MARKET IN RUSSIAS VOLGOGRAD

As many as 600 people were evacuated as fire broke out at a market in the Russian city of Volgograd, covering an area of 3,000 square meters (32,291 square feet), the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the fire originated within the market premises located in Traktorozavodsky District.

"Upon the arrival of fire and rescue units, it was established that the fire involved the combustion of commercial pavilions and their merchandise," it said.

More than 100 specialists and 41 pieces of equipment were engaged in extinguishing the blaze.





