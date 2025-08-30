 Contact Us
News World Hundreds evacuated as fire erupts at major market in Russia's Volgograd

Hundreds evacuated as fire erupts at major market in Russia's Volgograd

A massive fire engulfed a market in Volgograd, Russia, prompting the evacuation of 600 people and deployment of over 100 responders to contain the 3,000-square-meter blaze.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 30,2025
Subscribe
HUNDREDS EVACUATED AS FIRE ERUPTS AT MAJOR MARKET IN RUSSIAS VOLGOGRAD

As many as 600 people were evacuated as fire broke out at a market in the Russian city of Volgograd, covering an area of 3,000 square meters (32,291 square feet), the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the fire originated within the market premises located in Traktorozavodsky District.

"Upon the arrival of fire and rescue units, it was established that the fire involved the combustion of commercial pavilions and their merchandise," it said.

More than 100 specialists and 41 pieces of equipment were engaged in extinguishing the blaze.