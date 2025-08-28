UN chief warns about 'present-day catastrophe' in Gaza as Israeli attacks intensify

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned about the devastating consequences of Israel's military actions to take over Gaza City, while sounding an alarm about the worsening humanitarian "catastrophe" in the enclave.

"Israel's initial steps to take over Gaza City signal a new and dangerous phase," Guterres said at the UN headquarters in New York, warning that "expanded military operations in Gaza City will have devastating consequences."

Hundreds of thousands of civilians, "already exhausted and traumatized," would be forced to flee yet again, he warned, "plunging families into even deeper peril. This must stop."

He condemned the Israeli strikes, noting that "we have seen yet more unconscionable Israeli strikes, including earlier this week at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. One attack was followed by another, killing civilians, including medical personnel and journalists who were carrying out their essential work."

"These attacks are part of an endless catalogue of horrors," he said. "There must be accountability."

On the dire humanitarian situation, Guterres said: "Let's be clear: The levels of death and destruction in Gaza are without parallel in recent times. Famine is no longer a looming possibility; it is a present-day catastrophe.

"People are dying from hunger. Families are being torn apart by displacement and despair. Pregnant women are facing unimaginable risks," he said.

Emphasizing that "the systems that sustain life, food, water, and health care have been systematically dismantled," Guterres said "these are the facts on the ground."

He underscored that Gaza is "piled with rubble, piled with bodies, and piled with examples of what may be serious violations of international law. And they are the result of deliberate decisions that defy basic humanity."

Saying that "Israel, as the occupying power, has clear obligations," he demanded that Israel ensure "the provision of food, water, medicine, and other essentials. It must agree to and facilitate far greater humanitarian access."

"It must protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. And it must end the destruction of that which is indispensable for the survival of the civilian population," he added.

Referring to the International Court of Justice's binding measures, Guterres said Israel must allow "unfettered humanitarian and medical assistance to Palestinians throughout Gaza."

"Day after day, our efforts are being blocked, delayed, and denied," he said, calling it "unacceptable."

Guterres also warned of escalating risks in the West Bank, citing "military operations, settler violence, demolitions, and discriminatory policies" as factors deepening displacement and vulnerability.

"The recent approval of a plan for the construction of thousands of settlements in the E1 area would effectively separate the northern and southern West Bank, an existential threat to the two-state solution," he said.

The UN chief reaffirmed that Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are a "violation of international law."

"There is no military solution to the conflict. Starvation of the civilian population must never be used as a method of warfare. Civilians must be protected. Humanitarian access must be unimpeded. No more excuses. No more obstacles. No more lies," he said.