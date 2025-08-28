Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss Russia-Ukraine peace process, Gaza situation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday evening discussed the ongoing peace process to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest situation in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During talks over the phone, Fidan said Ankara is ready to fulfill its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kyiv peace process.

During the call, which also addressed the current situation in Gaza, Fidan emphasized the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The two ministers also talked about the situation in Syria and bilateral relations.