Global media headlines Türkiye’s ‘Steel Dome’ air defense system

The world media reported on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's speech delivered Wednesday at the "Foundations for the Next 50 Years," Steel Dome Deliveries, Facility Openings, and Oğulbey Technology Base Groundbreaking Ceremony held at ASELSAN's Gölbaşı Campus, as well as on Türkiye's indigenous air defense system.

U.S. MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS TÜRKİYE'S ADVANCEMENTS IN DEFENSE



The Associated Press (AP), in a report titled "Erdoğan Unveils 'Steel Dome' Air Defense System", covered President Erdoğan's remarks during an event at ASELSAN's facilities in Ankara. The article highlighted Erdoğan's statement that the Gök Kubbe systems consist of a total of 47 vehicles designed to inspire confidence among allies and fear among enemies.

The report also noted: "Following the U.S. arms embargo imposed after Türkiye's 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, Türkiye has made major investments in its defense industry with the goal of becoming self-sufficient in weapons production."

U.S.-based Bloomberg, in its report titled "Turkey Unveils $1.5 Billion Research Facility to Bolster Defense Industry", stated:

"Under Erdoğan's leadership, NATO member Turkey is pursuing the development of fighter jets, frigates, drones, and ballistic missiles to strengthen its military presence across the Middle East. ASELSAN plays a central role in many of Turkey's most ambitious defense projects, from unmanned aerial vehicles to advanced defense systems."

The article also referenced Erdoğan's comment during the opening ceremony: "This is the largest single defense industry investment in the history of our Republic."

The Washington-based news outlet Al-Monitor ran the headline "Turkey Delivers First $460 Million Batch of Steel Dome Air Defense System."

Meanwhile, United Press International (UPI) reported under the title "Turkey Deploys 'Steel Dome' Air Defense System", stating that the system, introduced with excerpts from Erdoğan's speech, demonstrates Türkiye's growing capability to design and produce advanced defense technologies.

EUROPEAN MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS ERDOĞAN'S 'STEEL DOME IS A TURNING POINT' REMARKS



British news agency Reuters reported that President Erdoğan announced a $1.5 billion investment by ASELSAN in a new technology base, which is expected to more than double the company's production capacity. The report emphasized Erdoğan's description of the new base—expected to begin operations in mid-2026—as "the country's largest defense industry investment and Europe's biggest integrated air defense facility."

The Independent also covered the development with the headline: "Erdoğan Unveils Steel Dome Air Defense System." The article cited Erdoğan's statement that the new integrated "Steel Dome" air defense system marks a "turning point" for meeting the country's defense needs.

The report also included Erdoğan's comments that the system will strengthen Türkiye and usher in a new era in the nation's air defense capabilities.

Germany's prestigious magazine Der Spiegel published an article under the headline: "Erdoğan Unveils New Defense System 'Steel Dome'." The article noted:

"Turkey will rely on a new air defense system developed entirely with domestic capabilities. During the official unveiling at defense firm ASELSAN in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the 'Steel Dome' as a turning point for the country and its defense industry."

The report added: "To secure its airspace, Turkey will acquire 47 vehicles worth approximately half a billion dollars. Significant investments are also being made in weapons development." It further stated: "With the second-largest army in NATO in terms of personnel, Turkey is stepping up efforts to enhance its military capabilities, particularly in air combat and air defense."

MIDDLE EASTERN MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS TÜRKİYE'S GOAL OF BECOMING A GLOBAL DEFENSE PLAYER



Qatar-based Al Jazeera emphasized that Türkiye's domestically developed "Steel Dome" system represents a historic step toward the defense industry's independence and marks a major advancement in the country's air defense capabilities. The report underlined that the system could potentially be shared with friendly and allied nations—an initiative expected to strengthen Türkiye's global defense diplomacy.

London-based Qatari news outlet Al Araby al-Jadeed noted that the first phase of the system cost $460 million and includes 47 military vehicles, framing it as part of Türkiye's broader preparation for future conflicts. The report also highlighted the strategic importance of ASELSAN's new facilities, increases in employment, and expanded production capacity.

UAE-based Al Khaleej called Türkiye's 47-vehicle, $460 million "Steel Dome" system a historic success. The article emphasized President Erdoğan's remarks about the $1.5 billion technology base, stating that Türkiye now aspires to be not just a regional, but a global defense player.

Lebanon's El-Ahbar published the story under the headline: "Turkish Army Takes Delivery of 'Steel Dome'… Erdoğan: A Historic Achievement." The report cited Erdoğan's statement that the Steel Dome marks a turning point in Türkiye's air defense and noted that with this project, Türkiye is not only asserting regional leadership but is also building one of Europe's largest integrated air defense facilities—underscoring its global ambitions in defense technology.

An-Nahar, another Lebanese newspaper, covered the story with the headline: "Erdoğan Praises Turkish Army's Deployment of the Steel Dome Air Defense System."

ISRAELI MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS TÜRKİYE'S REDUCTION OF DEFENSE DEPENDENCE



The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that President Erdoğan announced the "Steel Dome," an air defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome. The article pointed out that Türkiye has been reducing its reliance on foreign defense suppliers in recent years, becoming a leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles and taking significant steps to produce its own military equipment.

Israel-based i24 News, in a report titled "Erdoğan Unveils Turkey's New 'Steel Dome' Air Defense System," emphasized Erdoğan's statements that the Steel Dome system will elevate Türkiye to the status of a global player in defense. The article also noted that the $460 million system consists of 47 vehicles and has been delivered to the Turkish armed forces.

ASIAN MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS NEW FACILITY PROJECT



China's Xinhua News Agency covered Erdoğan's speech under the headline: "Turkey Delivers Components of Indigenous Steel Dome Air Defense System." The report featured photos from the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oğulbey Technology Base and emphasized the advanced features of the air defense system, describing it as a "system of systems."

Tokyo-based Nikkei ran the story titled "Erdoğan: We Are Building a Domestic Air Defense System," highlighting the significant investments being made by major defense companies in Türkiye. The article quoted Erdoğan's statement: "A country that cannot develop its own radar and air defense systems cannot look confidently to the future," underscoring Türkiye's enthusiasm for developing indigenous air defense technology.

The report also noted the opening ceremony of ASELSAN's new production facility and described the company as a "Turkish defense giant" poised to make large-scale investments.

Bangladesh's United News of Bangladesh covered the topic with the headline: "Erdoğan Unveils Turkey's New 'Steel Dome' Air Defense System." The article included Erdoğan's remarks, stating: "Erdoğan said that over the next 50 years, Turkey will not only meet its own needs but also lead the world with its technology."

The report also pointed out that ongoing conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, as well as Israel's recent strikes on Iran, have further highlighted Türkiye's need for advanced air defense systems.

BALKAN MEDIA CLOSELY FOLLOWS TÜRKİYE'S DEFENSE ADVANCEMENT



Bulgaria's State News Agency BTA reported on the development, alongside several online media outlets. News sites Vesti and Novini ran headlines reading: "According to President Erdoğan, Turkey Will Play in a Different League with Steel Dome." Meanwhile, Aktualno headlined: "With Steel Dome, Turkey Will Compete with Israel in Defense." The online newspaper Standart published a story titled: "Erdoğan's New Project Will Elevate Turkey's Defense System to a New Level."

Türkiye's unveiling of the Steel Dome air defense system also drew attention in the Greek media. Greece's public broadcaster ERT covered Erdoğan's speech at the ceremony, highlighting his remarks that ASELSAN is not just a simple company, but a symbol of a challenging yet epic journey that has left a deep mark on the collective memory of the nation. Erdoğan also stressed that no state that cannot develop its own defense systems can effectively address the current regional security challenges.

The report quoted Erdoğan's words: "The fine line between being at the table and being on the menu is determined by your air defense and offensive capabilities."

The news portal SLpress ran the headline: "Erdoğan: We Have Our Steel Dome," noting Erdoğan's announcement that the government has delivered 47 vehicles worth $460 million to bolster national defense. The article also featured Erdoğan's vision that over the next 50 years, Türkiye will not only meet its own needs but will also shape global technological trends.

The site Capital reported under the title: "Erdoğan Opens Steel Dome Air Defense System – ASELSAN to Double Production Capacity," drawing attention to ASELSAN's $1.5 billion investment aimed at more than doubling its manufacturing capabilities.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's leading news portal Klix referred to ASELSAN as a "defense giant" and highlighted Erdoğan's statement that the system is "at the service of our friends."

In Serbia, the widely-read portal Blic emphasized that the system was produced with Türkiye's domestic resources and quoted Erdoğan's description of the project as a "turning point for the country and its defense industry."

Croatia's most popular news site Index reported on Erdoğan's unveiling of Türkiye's Steel Dome.

Montenegro's top news portal CDM described the system as being developed to counter threats at low, medium, and high altitudes and cited Erdoğan's words: "With this project, Turkey is moving into a new league in air defense."

























