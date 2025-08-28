 Contact Us
Netanyahu 'trying to cover up' genocide in Gaza: Turkish foreign minister

"There is a reality out there that the world defines as a genocide based on facts. What (Netanyahu) is trying to do is simply to cover up his own genocide — nothing else." Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday in an interview with a Turkish TV channel.

Published August 28,2025
(AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday evening said the reality of genocide in Gaza has been recognized by the world, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "trying to cover it up."

In an interview with a Turkish TV channel, Fidan said the Palestine issue is a "bleeding wound" for the whole world, and urged to stop the famine caused by Israel in Gaza.

Stressing that the US changed its stance on Israel's attacks on Gaza, Fidan said Washington has not been "openly defending" Tel Aviv "anymore."

Pointing out the Israel's brutality in the Palestinian enclave, Fidan said the Netanyahu administration does not care about any humanitarian values.