US approves potential $825M air delivered munitions sale to Ukraine

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of air-delivered munitions and related equipment to Ukraine, with an estimated cost of $825 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said Thursday.

The DSCA said Congress has been notified of Kyiv's request to purchase up to 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and an equal number of embedded GPS/inertial navigation systems. The package includes missile containers, support equipment, spare parts, software, publications, personnel training and technical services.

"Ukraine will use funding from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway and Foreign Military Financing from the United States for this purchase. The ERAM is an example of working together with our NATO allies to develop a capable and scalable system capable of being delivered on a fast timeline," it said in the statement.

The proposed sale aims to bolster Ukraine's ability to meet "current and future threats" and will enhance its capacity to conduct self-defense and regional security missions, according to the agency.

The approval came as Ukraine said a major Russian air attack against Kyiv killed at least 21 people and damaged several buildings, including those of the British Council and the EU mission.

The White House said President Donald Trump was "not happy" but "not surprised" by the attack, which was also condemned by European leaders.