Rubio meets with Israeli counterpart amid outrage over Gaza famine, civilian killings

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to discuss key issues in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, according to the State Department.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to reaffirm the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Sa'ar agreed that continued close cooperation between their countries is vital to the security and prosperity of the region," he added.

Rubio smiled for the cameras as journalists shouted questions at the start of the meeting. Anadolu asked Rubio whether he would raise the killing of journalists and civilians in Gaza, but he didn't respond.

The talks took place amid outrage over this week's double Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza that killed journalists, emergency workers and others. The toll from the attack rose to 22 after two more people died Wednesday, said Gaza health officials.

Meanwhile, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were at the White House briefing the president on proposals for Gaza's post-war future, according to a report.

The Axios news site reported that their "day-after" plan includes governance in Gaza without Hamas and efforts to expand humanitarian aid.

Israel's blockade of aid to the Gaza Strip since early March has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave's 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease and the collapse of essential services.

Over 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air and ground war in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.