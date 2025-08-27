The parents of a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide in April have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that its ChatGPT program encouraged his death, according to a report Tuesday.

NBC News reported that Matt and Maria Raine filed the case in California Superior Court in San Francisco, naming OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and CEO Sam Altman as defendants.

According to the report, the couple allege the chatbot shifted from helping their son Adam with homework to serving as a "suicide coach," advising him on methods and offering to draft suicide notes.

"He would be here but for ChatGPT. I 100% believe that," Matt Raine reportedly said.

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of wrongful death, design defects and failure to warn of risks.

OpenAI told NBC it was "deeply saddened" by Adam's death, saying ChatGPT includes safeguards to direct people to crisis resources, though protections may become "less reliable" in long interactions.





