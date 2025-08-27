Paris rally demands aid access for Gaza amid famine

A demonstration has been held in the French capital Paris to draw attention to famine in the Gaza Strip, where Israel continues its genocidal military conduct.

Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered at Place Estienne-d'Orves carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading "sanctions against Israel and swift justice" and "stop the massacre of journalists in Gaza."

The crowd chanted slogans, including "Israel, get out, Palestine is not yours" and "Long live the struggle of the Palestinian people."

Protesters called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza, urged a boycott of brands supporting Israel, and demanded an end to the killing of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli army.

To draw attention to those who have died from hunger in Gaza, demonstrators carried plastic skeletons.

One activist attended with olive branches and two white doves, symbols of peace, while others brought small shrouds to represent Palestinian babies killed in what they described as genocide.

A demonstrator named Helene, who declined to give her surname, said: "I am here today to defend the rights of Palestinians and to demand that Israel stop the genocide."

Helene described the famine in Gaza as a war crime, pointing out that hundreds of thousands of people are facing starvation.

She said pressure should be placed on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow aid into the territory.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.