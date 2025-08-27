GERMANY PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR MOLDOVA AGAINST RUSSIAS THREATS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday pledged the European Union's unwavering support for Moldova against Russian threats.

"Not a day passes without massive hybrid attacks from Russia ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in this country," Merz said.

"Moldovan democracy is on target. The free, open, liberal society is the target. And that's why Europe will continue helping Moldova," he stressed.

Merz made the remarks at a joint news conference with the leaders of France, Poland, and Moldova in the capital Chisinau, ahead of the celebrations marking the 34th anniversary of Moldova's independence from the Soviet Union.

Merz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of pursuing imperialistic goals, arguing that Putin views the Soviet Union's collapse as "the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century" and seeks to "turn back time" by drawing Moldova back into Russia's sphere of influence.

The German chancellor expressed support for the ongoing efforts for a diplomatic solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, but also warned against accepting any Russian demands for Ukrainian capitulation.

"We want peace in Ukraine to finally prevail. Ideally, today and immediately. But not at any price. We don't want a capitulation of Ukraine. Such a capitulation would only buy Russia time. And Putin would use this time to prepare for the next war," he said.

Merz expressed strong support for Moldova's EU membership bid and emphasized the importance of the government's reform efforts in advancing the accession negotiations.

"The door to the EU is open. You are in this EU, wholeheartedly welcome. Moldova is not only geographically, but also historically part of the European family," he said. "You chose this path in last year's referendum, the path to the EU. We will, and we want to, continue to support you on this path to the best of our ability."