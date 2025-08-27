UN says all journalists deserve respect after US envoy’s 'animalistic' comment in Beirut

The UN said Wednesday that all journalists should be treated with respect after US envoy Tom Barrack described the behavior of reporters as "animalistic."

"I treat all the journalists I deal with, with the utmost respect, and everyone should," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters when asked about Barrack's remarks in Lebanon.

Barrack, who also serves as US Ambassador to Türkiye, drew sharp criticism after his remarks to Lebanese journalists at a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Beirut.

"The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone," he said, and urged reporters to "act civilized, act kind, act tolerant."