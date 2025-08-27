Gunman kills two children in Minneapolis church, injures 17

A member of law enforcement stands outside Annunciation Catholic Church following a mass shooting on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP Photo)

Two young children were killed in a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in the US state of Minnesota early Wednesday, according to the Minneapolis police chief.

"Two young children, ages 8 and 10, were killed where they sat in the pews," Brian O'Hara told reporters near the scene of the shooting.

"Seventeen other people were injured, 14 of them being children. Two of those children are in critical condition," said O'Hara.

The shooter "ultimately took his own life in the rear of the church," he said, adding that the suspect, in his early 20s, acted alone and did not have an extensive known criminal record.

O'Hara said a vehicle suspected to have been used by the shooter was being searched and the motive was yet unknown.

The Minneapolis Police Department said earlier that officers were responding to an "active police situation" at the church, which also has a school serving students from preschool through eighth grade.

The police department stressed there was "no active threat to the community" as the shooter had been "contained."

*Reports indicate that three other shootings had taken place in Minneapolis in the last 24 hours, with three people killed and seven wounded in total.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed the incident on social media, saying the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Patrol were on the scene. "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," he said.

Hennepin Healthcare, which operates hospitals in the Minneapolis area, reportedly said it was treating patients from the shooting.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that federal agents were also at the scene. "Our prayers are with everyone involved in this tragedy. Our team will provide updates as we receive them," she said.