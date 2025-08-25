French president calls Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital 'intolerable'

French President Emmanuel Macron called the Israeli strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip on Monday "intolerable" and urged Tel Aviv to respect international law.

"This morning, new Israeli strikes on a hospital in Gaza caused the deaths of many civilians and journalists. This is intolerable: civilians and journalists must be protected under all circumstances," Macron wrote on US social media company X after he spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the phone.

The French leader underscored that journalists must be able to carry out their mission "freely" and "independently" to "cover the reality of the conflict."

"Humanitarian aid must be allowed in. We call on Israel to respect international law," he noted.

In view of the conference on the two-state solution to be held in New York on Sept. 22, Macron reaffirmed that they are working closely with Qatar toward a permanent ceasefire, release of all hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Reducing a population to famine is a crime that must stop immediately," he also said.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the Israeli attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.