Russian, Iranian presidents discuss Alaska summit, Ukraine war, nuclear talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call to discuss the latest regional developments, the recent Russian-American summit in Alaska, and cooperation on nuclear energy, the Kremlin said Monday.

"Vladimir Putin reported on the main results of the Russian-American summit held in Anchorage. Masoud Pezeshkian expressed support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

The conversation came days after Putin met US President Donald Trump at a military base in Anchorage, where both sides expressed readiness to work toward ending the war in Ukraine.

During the call, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's position on its nuclear program, assuring that "Tehran will not seek to create nuclear weapons," and thanked Putin for Russia's stance on the issue.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

Pezeshkian's office said the ongoing construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and Russia's recent replacement of fuel in the operating reactor were among the topics addressed.

Putin and Pezeshkian agreed to meet in person at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in various fields.

They also exchanged views on tensions in the South Caucasus region, though no details were provided.

The Kremlin said the two leaders emphasized the importance of continued coordination on regional and international issues.

On Aug. 15, Putin and Trump held a landmark summit in Alaska, where they voiced a shared commitment to "results" and hinted at potential frameworks to end the Ukraine war.

Trump later met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, and briefly phoned Putin during the discussions — a call both sides described as "constructive."