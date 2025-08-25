India, Fiji sign agreements to boost ties

India and Fiji on Monday signed several memorandums of understanding to deepen a "broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking" partnership in areas, including defense, health, trade, and investment, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

The agreements followed a visit to New Delhi by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who arrived on Sunday for a three-day trip.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Rabuka for "wide-ranging and productive talks" on Monday, a ministry statement said.

Among the outcomes was the creation of a defense attache post at India's High Commission in Fiji, alongside other memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the leaders expressed satisfaction with the growth of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their "resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as defense, health, agriculture, agro-processing, trade and investment."

The statement also highlighted the leaders' emphasis on a "free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

"They announced their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.





