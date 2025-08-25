 Contact Us
India, Fiji sign agreements to boost ties

India and Fiji signed multiple agreements Monday to boost cooperation in defense, trade, health, and maritime security during Fijian PM Rabuka’s visit to New Delhi.

Published August 25,2025
India and Fiji on Monday signed several memorandums of understanding to deepen a "broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking" partnership in areas, including defense, health, trade, and investment, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

The agreements followed a visit to New Delhi by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who arrived on Sunday for a three-day trip.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Rabuka for "wide-ranging and productive talks" on Monday, a ministry statement said.

Among the outcomes was the creation of a defense attache post at India's High Commission in Fiji, alongside other memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the leaders expressed satisfaction with the growth of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their "resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as defense, health, agriculture, agro-processing, trade and investment."

The statement also highlighted the leaders' emphasis on a "free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

"They announced their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.