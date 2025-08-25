Egypt, Iran hold talks on bilateral ties, Tehran’s nuclear program

The top diplomats of Egypt and Iran held talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and Tehran's nuclear program.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Badr Abdelatty met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

Discussions focused on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and mutual aspirations for "continued consultation and coordination between the two countries on bilateral issues of common interest," the ministry said.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing war on the enclave.

Abdelatty stressed Egypt's ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

He also reiterated Egypt's firm position regarding Lebanon, stressing the importance of respecting the country's sovereignty and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from five border outposts occupied by Tel Aviv in southern Lebanon.

Abdelatty also rejected any actions that jeopardize the security and stability of Syria and its people, the ministry said.

Abdelatty and Araghchi also discussed efforts to reduce tension and create conditions to resume negotiations between Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the US "in a way that contributes to enhancing mutual trust and creating a climate conducive to achieving regional security and stability."

On June 25, Iran's parliament passed legislation suspending cooperation with the IAEA, accusing the watchdog of bias toward Israel and the US during their recent assaults on the country.

Meanwhile, Araghchi met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss bilateral relations and the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, bin Farhan and Araghchi explored ways to enhance bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where more than 62,700 Palestinians have been killed in a brutal assault since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





