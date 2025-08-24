Malaysian Premier Anwar announces more aid as he leads solidarity rally for Palestinians

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (2R) arrives during a rally and flags off Gaza aid mission in Kuala Lumpur on August 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Thousands of Malaysians led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday packed Kuala Lumpur's iconic Merdeka Square to express solidarity with the people of Gaza and denounce Israel's actions, state news agency Bernama reported.

Attired in white clothing, and sporting traditional Keffiyeh scarfs, men, women and children rallied in a show of support for Gaza with Anwar pledged more aid for the war-torn enclave.

Many of them, holding placards that read pro-Gaza, and anti-Israel slogans.

The evening event, titled "My Malaysia with Gaza" marked the climax of a three-day Sumud Nusantara Carnival running from Aug. 22-24.

The rally was jointly organized by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) and Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), with the backing from the prime minister's office.

The carnival offered multiple attractions, including a VR Gaza Time Tunnel experience, and film screenings about Palestinians' struggle.

Delegations from across Malaysia and eight other countries joined a land convoy of over 1,000 vehicles carrying Palestinian flags, creating what organizers describe as an unprecedented display of solidarity in the country.

Wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, Anwar, in his address, announced an additional RM100 million (23.6 million dollars) to assist the people of Palestine.

"This is just the beginning," Anwar said, urging major corporations to step forward with aid for the Palestinians.

He urged Muslims and the international community to maintain existing pressure on Israel to end its atrocities against Palestinians.

"We must continue to take steps forward. Do not feel burdened to move ahead. Yes, it is exhausting, sometimes disappointing, sometimes it feels hopeless … believe in Allah's help," he said.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.





















