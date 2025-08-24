Israeli army chief urges Netanyahu to accept current proposal for Gaza prisoner swap

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to accept a current proposal for prisoner exchange, warning that the occupation of Gaza City poses "serious risks" to the lives of hostages.

The call comes amid rising pressures from Israeli hostage families to reach a deal to secure the release of their loved ones.

On Thursday, Netanyahu ordered immediate negotiations for the release of all hostages while continuing plans to occupy Gaza City and relocate its residents.

Netanyahu's comments indicate he may be seeking a deal under new conditions, while mediators await an official response from him to an Egyptian-Qatari proposal largely consistent with prior Israeli agreements and recently accepted by Hamas.

"There is a deal on the table, and it should be taken now," Zamir said in comments carried by Israeli Channel 13.

"The army has provided the conditions for its completion, and the decision is now in Netanyahu's hands."

The army chief renewed his concerns over a plan to occupy Gaza City.

"The army is capable of occupying Gaza, but the operation could seriously endanger the lives of hostages," he said.

Families of hostages welcomed Zamir's remarks.

"The chief of staff reflects the majority of the Israeli public's demand for a comprehensive agreement that returns 50 hostages and ends the war," he said in a statement.

Israel estimates Hamas holds 50 hostages, including 20 alive, while Tel Aviv detains over 10,800 Palestinians, amid rights groups' reports of torture and medical neglect.

On Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved army plans for the occupation of Gaza City, vowing heavy fire and population displacement.

According to Channel 12, the current proposal includes Israeli redeployment near the border to allow humanitarian aid, a temporary 60-day ceasefire during which the swap would occur in two phases-release of 10 living hostages and 18 Israeli bodies in exchange for Palestinian detainees-and discussions on permanent ceasefire arrangements.

Israel has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.