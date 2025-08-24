TRUMP THREATENS TO SEND TROOPS TO BALTIMORE AFTER GOVERNORS STREET WALK INVITATION

US President Donald Trump threatened Sunday to deploy troops to Baltimore following Maryland Governor Wes Moore's invitation for a public safety walk through the city.

"Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I 'walk the streets of Maryland' with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore?" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump demanded Moore address crime before any visit, saying: "As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a 'walk.'"

He offered military assistance similar to current operations in Washington, DC and earlier military deployment to Los Angeles (LA). "But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum (Newsom) did in L.A., I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime," Trump said.

He claimed success in the US capital and said he would walk in the streets of Baltimore when it is similar to the Washington's.

BRIDGE FUNDING THREAT



Trump also threatened to reconsider federal infrastructure funding, such as the Francis Scott Key Bridge, saying: "I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision???"

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a collision with a cargo ship in on March 26, 2024.

Moore responded on US social media company X, calling Trump "President Bone Spurs" and that Trump would "do anything to get out of walking." "We can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier," Moore said.

The exchange follows Trump's federal crime crackdown in Washington, where he deployed 800 National Guard troops and placed Metropolitan Police under federal control after declaring a "crime emergency."