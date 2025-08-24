Thousands chant ‘Gaza stands tall’ at Athens rally in solidarity with Palestinians

Chants of "Gaza stands tall" echoed in Athens on Sunday as thousands rallied to show solidarity with the Palestinians facing Israeli genocidal war in the besieged enclave.

Gathering at the central Syntagma Square, people carried banners that emphasized support for Palestine and expressed anger against Israeli actions in Gaza. The crowd chanted "The terrorist (Israel) state is not an ally," "Victory to Palestine," and "Freedom to Palestine," among other slogans.

Addressing the vibrant crowd, Dimitris Koutsoumpas, president of the opposition Greek Communist Party (KKE) said: "It is unacceptable for the Greek government to support the genocide and starvation of the Palestinian people, strengthening a war criminal with its allies. It must stop here and now, cease all cooperation with the murderous state."

"A free Palestinian state must be recognized within the 1967 borders based on the unanimous decision of the Greek parliament in 2015," he added.

Israeli forces have killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The territory, where famine has been confirmed, is devastated and rendered uninhabitable.