Zelensky says Ukraine to ‘never again be forced’ into compromise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said his country will "never again be forced" into a compromise, as US-led diplomatic efforts to settle the Russia-Ukraine war continue.

"Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a 'compromise.' We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it," Zelensky said in a video address on the country's Independence Day.

Zelensky argued that both the US and Europe agree Kyiv has "not yet fully won," but it will "certainly not lose," as Russia claims further military advances in the war-torn country.

"Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not beg; it offers," Zelensky said, arguing Kyiv will achieve "sustainable, reliable, long-lasting peace" because it will receive "strong" security guarantees.

"This is not just our goal-it is exactly what we want and must pass on as a legacy to our children and grandchildren: a strong Ukraine, an equal Ukraine, a European Ukraine, an independent Ukraine," he added.

US President Donald Trump has tried to end the war between Russia and Ukraine since starting his second term in January.

The efforts advanced after a key summit between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, and a subsequent meeting in the Oval Office between Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his arrival in Kyiv on Sunday amid celebrations marking Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Canada was the first Western country to recognize Ukraine's independence.

"On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation's history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Carney said in a statement on US social media company X.

In a later video message on X, Carney defined Canada's support for Ukraine as "unwavering," saying it is with Kyiv in "every step of the way, in your fight to defend your sovereignty, and to realize your dreams for your country."

Zelensky and Carney later took part in a ceremony at Kyiv's Sophia Square, which was also attended by various foreign officials, including US envoy Keith Kellogg.

Zelensky also awarded Kellogg with Ukraine's Order of Merit, first class.