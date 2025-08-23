It’s time for Israel to stop denying Gaza famine: UNRWA chief

A Palestinian boy holds an empty pot as waits with others to receive cooked rice in front of a charity kitchen in Gaza City on August 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday urged Israel to stop denying responsibility for the famine it caused in the Gaza Strip and called on influential states to act immediately to end the crisis.

"It's time for the Government of Israel to stop denying the famine it has created in Gaza," Philippe Lazzarini said on US social media platform X.

"All of those who have influence must use it with determination and a sense of moral duty. Every hour counts," he added.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the UN-backed global hunger monitor, confirmed on Friday that famine has been established in Gaza governorate, projecting that it will spread to central and southern areas of the enclave by the end of September.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, led to deaths by starvation, forced migration and spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.