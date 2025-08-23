Trump prepares crime-fighting move for Chicago, NY

According to the New York Times, at an event in the Oval Office, Trump spoke about what kind of model he would adopt for fighting crime in Chicago and New York.

Arguing that the deployment of the National Guard and placing the police force under federal management in Washington D.C. "helped clean up the city," Trump indicated that he would implement a similar crime-fighting model for Chicago and New York. Describing Chicago as "complicated," he stated, "I think our next target will be Chicago, and then we will help New York."

Because Washington D.C. is a federal district rather than a state, Trump could have more control there compared to other cities.

The Home Rule Act allows the president to temporarily take control of Washington's police force in situations he designates as emergencies, while no similar laws exist for other cities. Additionally, Trump has the authority to control the National Guard in Washington, whereas in other areas, governors typically command their state's National Guard.

In response to Trump's statements, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that deploying the National Guard would be "illegal" and "unsustainable." Johnson stated, "There are many things the federal government can do to help us reduce crime and violence in Chicago, but sending in the military is not one of them."