Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Friday that he respects the decision of the New Social Contract (NSC) party to withdraw ministers from the Cabinet, but he is disappointed by the move.

NSC ministers chose to step down from the Cabinet after the resignation of outgoing Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. The decision came after the coalition failed to agree on imposing additional sanctions against Israel for its attacks on Gaza City and the expansion of illegal settlements near East Jerusalem.

"We must respect these decisions, but we deeply regret them," Schoof said in a short statement to the House of Representatives. "Especially in the light of this Cabinet's caretaker phase."

"We've been intensively considering current developments in Gaza," he said. "The ever-deteriorating situation in Gaza is dramatic. Everyone is aware of that."

Schoof noted that the Cabinet acknowledges the "enormous suffering" in Gaza, but he added, "This observation has not led to a joint conclusion among the three parties."

Veldkamp stated during debates in parliament on Aug. 21 and 22, which discussed tougher measures and sanctions against Israel, that additional steps and sanctions were necessary.

NSC leader and Deputy Prime Minister Eddy van Hijum said the party could no longer credibly remain in government.

"The Israeli government's actions violate international treaties. A line must be drawn," he said.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Veldkamp told reporters that he could no longer continue in his post, announcing his resignation after other parties and ministers in the Cabinet opposed imposing additional sanctions on Israel.

SITUATION IN GAZA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said Friday that famine in Gaza was intentionally created by Israel, echoing findings from the UN-backed global hunger monitoring system IPC.

Since October 2023, Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians and left the territory on the brink of famine.

Israel is also standing trial at the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide related to its war on the enclave.



