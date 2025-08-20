UK signs deal with Iraq to return illegal migrants

The UK on Wednesday signed a new agreement with Iraq to return illegal migrants, as part of wider government efforts to curb small boat crossings.

The deal will establish formal processes to return Iraqi nationals who arrive in the UK with no legal right to stay, according to a statement by the British government.

The Home Office said the agreement is intended to deter small boat arrivals and support the UK's wider commitment to restoring order to the asylum system, while recognizing Iraq's work to provide reintegration support for those returned.

The UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis said: "This visit reinforces the strength of the UK-Iraq partnership and demonstrates our government's commitment to serious diplomacy that delivers real results.

"As someone who served in Iraq, I understand first-hand the importance of building enduring relationships in the region, and the new agreement we have signed is a testament to the trust and cooperation we've built with our Iraqi counterparts."

Figures show the number of Iraqi nationals arriving by small boat fell to 1,900 in the year ending March 2025, down from 2,600 the year before, according to the UK government.

The government said this reflected the effectiveness of upstream cooperation and a comprehensive approach to tackling illegal migration through diplomacy.

The Iraqi delegation's two-day visit also focused on economic cooperation and regional stability.

Both governments also agreed on the need for de-escalation in the Middle East and a return to diplomacy to strengthen regional security.

The agreement with Iraq follows similar international cooperation, including a UK-France treaty under which small boat arrivals can be detained and returned.

Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer, said: "The UK-Iraq relationship has entered a new era - going from strength to strength across a number of areas, including driving economic growth and ensuring regional stability.

"We will continue to use innovative foreign policy approaches to secure Britain's borders and support development through partnerships."

The government said in its first year more than 35,000 failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals and other immigration offenders had been returned-a 14% increase on the previous year.

New powers allowing the immediate deportation of foreign national offenders from prison were also introduced last week.

The measures build on legislation reducing the deportation threshold from 50% to 30% of a sentence served.

In addition, the government is expanding its "deport first, appeal later" scheme from eight countries to 23, allowing more foreign nationals to be removed before appealing against their deportation.





