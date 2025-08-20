Italy calls Israeli settlement decision 'unacceptable,' urges cooperation with Palestinian Authority

Italy on Wednesday urged Israel to work with the Palestinian Authority to strengthen regional stability while denouncing the Israeli government's decision to advance new settlements in the West Bank.

"Together with our European partners, we urge the Israeli government to cooperate with the Palestinian National Authority to strengthen the stability of the entire region," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"The Israeli decision to proceed with new settlements in the West Bank is unacceptable, contrary to international law and in fact risks definitively compromising the two-state solution, an objective for which the Italian government continues to work with conviction and the full commitment," he added.





