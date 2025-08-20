Netherlands, Belgium condemn Israeli actions in West Bank, Gaza

The Netherlands and Belgium on Wednesday voiced strong criticism of Israel over its recent moves in the occupied Palestinian territories, warning that they risk deepening the conflict and undermining peace prospects.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp condemned Israel's decision to advance the controversial E1 settlement project, saying it would effectively split the occupied West Bank in two.

"Implementation of these plans constitutes a clear violation of international law and would make a future Palestinian state virtually impossible," he said on US social media company X.

Veldkamp stressed that both the Netherlands and the EU firmly oppose settlement expansion and remain committed to a negotiated two-state solution. He called on Israel to not take any step that would further undermine this.

Meanwhile, Belgium's Foreign Ministry urged Israel to reverse its decision to launch "Gideon Chariots II" operation in Gaza.

"The offensive on Gaza City will lead to more death, destruction and mass displacement and will not contribute to the release of the hostages," the ministry warned on X.





