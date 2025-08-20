Erdoğan holds diplomatic calls with world leaders to discuss latest developments

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. According to a statement from the Communications Directorate, in the Erdoğan-Putin conversation, the outcomes of the Alaska summit and Türkiye-Russia bilateral relations, especially on the trade front, were discussed.

President Erdoğan stated that he is closely following developments in the peace process, that Türkiye has sincerely endeavored since the beginning of the war to achieve a just peace, and that in this context, they support approaches aimed at establishing lasting peace with the participation of all parties.

Russian President Putin, highlighting the Istanbul Process, thanked President Erdoğan for Türkiye's hosting of the peace talks and the efforts shown.

During the conversation, Presidents Erdoğan and Putin agreed on the importance of ongoing dialogue between the two countries. Additionally, President Erdoğan held a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

In the discussion, Türkiye-Netherlands bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, were addressed.

President Erdoğan expressed satisfaction that the partnership between Türkiye and the Netherlands is increasingly strengthening and stated that they will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense industry.

Erdoğan noted that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza continues to deepen, and that the Netanyahu government's plan to bring all of Gaza under military control is absolutely unacceptable.

President Erdoğan also said that Türkiye is working for a just and lasting peace to end the Ukraine-Russia war and that Türkiye, which hosts the Istanbul Process, will continue its efforts.