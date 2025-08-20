Top NATO military officials reaffirm support for Ukraine in Brussels meeting

NATO's top military officials reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine during a meeting of the alliance's chiefs of defense in Brussels, said the senior military committee chair on Wednesday.

Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, NATO's Military Committee chair, described the gathering as a "great, candid discussion" and highlighted an update on the security environment delivered by the alliance's new Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

"I thanked everyone for their always proactive participation in these meetings: we are united, and that unity was truly tangible today, as always," Dragone said through the US social media company X.

On Ukraine, Dragone said the alliance confirmed its support, stressing that the priority remains a "just, credible and durable peace."

He praised Ukrainian forces, saying NATO's thoughts remain with "the brave brothers and sisters in arms," and commended their "relentless courage in defending their homeland" amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.





