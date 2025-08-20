No humanitarian corridor across border, aid exclusively coordinated through state: Syria

Syria said Wednesday that there will be no humanitarian corridor across the border, stressing that the provision of humanitarian aid is exclusively coordinated via state institutions.

"There will be no humanitarian corridor across the border," the state news agency SANA said, citing a Syrian government source.

"The delivery of humanitarian aid is exclusively coordinated through direct coordination with state institutions in the capital, Damascus, to ensure its safe and organized arrival to all those entitled to, including in Suwayda province and other areas."

The assertion comes a day after a meeting on Tuesday in the French capital, Paris, between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and an Israeli delegation to discuss de-escalation and non-interference in Syria's affairs.

The "humanitarian corridor" is a demand repeatedly raised by Israel to justify its interference in Syria's internal affairs.

On Tuesday, Israeli Druze leader Mowafaq Tarif met in Paris with US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack, and raised the idea of creating a humanitarian corridor across the border, a call viewed by Syrian officials as a bid to interfere in Syria's affairs.

Israel has floated the "humanitarian corridor" proposal as it has no direct border with Suwayda. Such a route would have to pass through neighboring Daraa province or the Damascus countryside to reach Suwayda, a demand rejected by Damascus.

The Syrian government source stressed that Damascus has granted "all necessary facilities and approvals to the relevant UN organizations to carry out their humanitarian tasks."

"Syrian national and relief convoys continue their work regularly, reflecting Syria's commitment to securing all humanitarian needs in cooperation with its international partners," the source said.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of deadly armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.

While Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks, most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

Syria's transitional administration, formed after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.





