Ukraine appoints new envoy to Council of Europe

Published August 20,2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Mykola Stanislavovych Tochytskyi as the country's permanent representative to the Council of Europe, according to a presidential decree issued Wednesday.

Decree No. 603/2025, published on the president's official website, formally announced Tochytskyi's appointment to the Strasbourg-based institution.

The Council of Europe, established in 1949, focuses on promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law among its 46 member states, including Ukraine.