Ukraine appoints new envoy to Council of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Mykola Stanislavovych Tochytskyi as the country's permanent representative to the Council of Europe, according to a presidential decree issued Wednesday.

Decree No. 603/2025, published on the president's official website, formally announced Tochytskyi's appointment to the Strasbourg-based institution.

The Council of Europe, established in 1949, focuses on promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law among its 46 member states, including Ukraine.



