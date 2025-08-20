Israeli Druze leader meets with US envoy in Paris, raises claims against Syria

A convoy of 11 buses enters the city center of Sweida as part of a ceasefire and evacuation agreement between Syria’s Interior Ministry and Druze leader Hikmat al-Hijri on July 22, 2025 in Suwayda, Syria. (AA Photo)

The spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community met Tuesday in Paris with US envoy Tom Barrack, repeating allegations against Syria, Israeli channel i24 reported.

Sources close to Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif told the broadcaster that during the meeting, he alleged that violations were committed against the Druze community in Syria's Suwayda province in July-claims that Damascus has consistently denied.

Tarif has previously called for international intervention in Syria, alleging that Druze in Suwayda face "terrorist" attacks, accusations repeatedly rejected by the Syrian government and President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

According to the report, the meeting also discussed the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to Suwayda under US supervision, a demand that has frequently surfaced in Tel Aviv in recent months as justification for involvement in Syria.

The channel also reported that Barrack is expected to meet in Paris with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, though neither Tel Aviv nor Damascus has commented as of yet.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of deadly armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.

Israel has cited "protection of the Druze" to justify escalations against Syria, which Damascus has denounced as blatant interference. Syria has called for enforcing the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides.

Syria's transitional administration, formed after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.