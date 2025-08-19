UN chief welcomes US-led efforts to secure Ukraine ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed efforts spearheaded by US President Donald Trump to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

"The Secretary-General very much welcomes the recent diplomatic engagements spearheaded by the US and President Trump, focusing on achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, and obviously yesterday's discussions in Washington were the center of that effort," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference.

"For him, it's very important that all involved continue to stay actively engaged in what we want to see as an inclusive dialogue to sustain the important momentum that was created to bring an immediate ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine," he added.

Dujarric noted that "there's a lot of discussion going on about potential dialogue formats, location, and we know the outcome we want to see."

Emphasizing the importance of all parties speaking to each other "directly," Dujarric said the UN will be "supportive and ready to engage in a role that may or may not be given to us."

Peace efforts reached an advanced stage after last week's meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the American state of Alaska, and a follow-up Monday between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington.

Major sticking points are said to be potential land swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine.