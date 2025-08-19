Rutte: NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine under discussion

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday said discussions are under way on security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those provided to NATO member states.



The US has indicated its willingness to participate in a concept of security guarantees for Ukraine, with Article 5-style guarantees being discussed, Rutte told US broadcaster Fox News following a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.



"What we are discussing here is not NATO membership. What we're discussing here is Article 5 type of security guarantees for Ukraine," he said.



"And what they exactly will entail will now be more specifically discussed," the NATO chief added.



He emphasized that there had been no discussion in Washington of deploying ground troops and described the White House meeting as a success.

Zelensky has called for guarantees of assistance from the West based on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, saying before the summit that NATO-style security guarantees were essential to ending the war.



Article 5 refers to the mutual defence clause, under which other states come to the aid of a country under attack.