Russian, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (L) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference following their talks in Moscow, on September 16, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the situation in the Palestinian conflict in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

According to a ministry statement, the two had "an extensive exchange of views on topical Middle Eastern issues, emphasizing the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone."

"They stressed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to the Palestinian enclave," the ministry said.

In addition, the two top diplomats exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and persistent regional conflicts in Africa, it noted.

Lavrov also told Abdelatty about the key outcomes of last week's Russia-US presidential summit in Alaska which sought possible ways to peace.

"Prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation were also considered, including strengthening foreign policy coordination and prioritizing the expansion of business cooperation between Russia and Egypt," the statement said.

Special attention was given to preparations for the first Russo-Arab Summit in Moscow scheduled for Oct. 15 and the second Russia-Africa ministerial conference in Cairo on Nov. 18-19, it said.