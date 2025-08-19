Merz hints at German peacekeeping troops for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has signaled openness to Berlin's participation in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, following key talks in the White House.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Monday night, Merz said the meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders took place in a "very positive" atmosphere.

"I cannot yet tell you with certainty what will happen in the coming days and weeks. The important thing is that we truly stand together and remain united," Merz said, adding that the European leaders and the "Coalition of the Willing" countries will continue their discussions on Tuesday.

When asked if Germany will take part in the foreseen security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the potential peace agreement with Russia, and whether Berlin is considering sending peacekeeping troops, Merz adopted a cautious tone but did not rule out such a decision.

"The question of who will participate in the security guarantees and to what extent is something we must of course discuss between our European partners and with the US administration," Merz said. "It is absolutely clear that the whole of Europe should participate. After all, it is not just about the territory of Ukraine; it is about Europe's political order," he added.

The chancellor emphasized that Germany has "a great responsibility" to participate in these efforts, but added that much will depend on consultations with other European countries and his coalition government partners.

"The extent to which this happens is something we must discuss in Europe, and I will of course also have to discuss it in Berlin with the coalition partners, including discussions about whether we may have to make decisions that require a mandate from the German parliament. But it is too early today to give a definitive answer to this," he said.



