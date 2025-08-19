Finnish lawmaker reportedly commits suicide in parliament

A Finnish lawmaker on Tuesday committed suicide inside the parliament building, according to local media reports.

A person has died in the Parliament House, which appeared to be a suicide by a member of parliament, the Finnish daily Iltalehti reported.

"A death occurred in the morning. Emergency medical services, rescue units, and police authorities were alerted to the scene via the emergency center," said Aaro Toivonen, the head of the parliament's security department, as quoted by the daily.

Toivonen did not deny the information when asked by the Finnish broadcaster Yle whether the case involved a suicide.

He said he could not comment on the exact location of the death within the Parliament House or whether it involved an MP or a parliamentary employee.

"This is a very unfortunate and sad case," added Toivonen.

Yle also reported that according to the police, the case does not appear to involve a crime.

Meanwhile, the police added that several patrol units and emergency medical services are currently on the scene.





