China: Negotiations 'only way to peace' in Ukraine

China on Tuesday said that negotiations are the "only way to peace" in Ukraine.

Beijing "always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular news conference in Beijing.

This came after US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU and NATO leaders held a meeting on Ukraine-Russia war on Monday in the White House.

"China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is China a party to it," said Mao, on the recent developments on Ukraine.

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected," Mao said, recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping's four principles, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all UN nations.



