Zelensky arrives in Brussels ahead of ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Melsbroek Air Base on August 17, 2025, to take part in a video conference meeting with European leaders in Brussels. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday arrived in Brussels, where he is set to take part in a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" via videoconference.

"The president has just arrived in Brussels. He will have a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Zelensky's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told journalists, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

The report further said that Zelensky and von der Leyen will take part in the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting this afternoon via videoconference.

Earlier, the European Commission president announced she will welcome Zelensky in Brussels today, adding that they will participate in the online meeting together.

She, along with various European leaders, also announced they will be joining a meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday.

Zelensky and Trump will meet in the White House on Monday, just days after a key summit between the US president and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, was held in Alaska on Friday.