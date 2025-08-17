Coalition of Willing reaffirms readiness for post-war deployment, backing for Ukraine’s air, sea security

The Coalition of the Willing on Sunday evening reiterated its "readiness to deploy" reassurance force after hostilities end and support Ukraine's air and sea security and help rebuild its armed forces, said an official statement.

"They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased and to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces," said the statement issued by the UK Prime Minister's Office.

The statement came following a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing Leaders, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Coalition of the Willing reaffirmed support for Ukraine and hailed Zelensky's "desire" for a just and lasting peace ahead of his meeting with US President Trump in Washington, DC, the statement read.

"The leaders also commended President Trump's commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures," the statement added.

Macron and Starmer also told leaders they would travel to Washington tomorrow to meet with President Trump, joined by President Zelensky.