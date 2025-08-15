Norway gives $98M in aid to Ukraine

Norway's government announced Friday that it will give one billion kroner ($98 million) to Ukraine, Norwegian daily VG reported.

The sum will be for Ukraine to buy gas, to ensure electricity and heating before the winter comes.

Espen Barth Eide, Norway's foreign minister, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked them to help secure electricity and heat before another winter.

This is the second time this year that Norway has helped Ukraine replenish its gas reserves, after giving an identical sum in March.

The support is expected to secure electricity and heating for roughly one million Ukrainian households during the winter.





